LDH confirms ninth winter storm-related death

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is confirming the ninth winter storm-related death.

The DeSoto Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male who died from hypothermia at his residence following an extended power outage.

The coroner has confirmed this death as storm-related.

During extreme winter weather, LDH urges residents to stay safe:

Know the signs of cold-related illness

See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency department if you or someone you know has these symptoms:

* Hypothermia

* Shivering or fumbling hands

* Exhaustion or drowsiness

* Confusion or memory loss

* Slurred speech

* Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants

* Frostbite

* Redness or pain in any skin area

* White or grayish-yellow skin area

* Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

* Numbness

* Carbon monoxide poisoning

* Headache

* Dizziness

* Weakness

* Upset stomach

* Vomiting

* Chest pain

* Confusion Warming Centers