LDH confirms ninth winter storm-related death

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is confirming the ninth winter storm-related death.
The DeSoto Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male who died from hypothermia at his residence following an extended power outage.
The coroner has confirmed this death as storm-related.
During extreme winter weather, LDH urges residents to stay safe:
Know the signs of cold-related illness
See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency department if you or someone you know has these symptoms:
* Hypothermia
* Shivering or fumbling hands
* Exhaustion or drowsiness
* Confusion or memory loss
* Slurred speech
* Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants
* Frostbite
* Redness or pain in any skin area
* White or grayish-yellow skin area
* Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy
* Numbness
* Carbon monoxide poisoning
* Headache
* Dizziness
* Weakness
* Upset stomach
* Vomiting
* Chest pain
* Confusion Warming Centers