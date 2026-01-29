Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

LDH confirms ninth winter storm-related death

ldh.jpg
LDH
Louisiana Department of Health
ldh.jpg
Posted

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is confirming the ninth winter storm-related death.

The DeSoto Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 74-year-old male who died from hypothermia at his residence following an extended power outage.

The coroner has confirmed this death as storm-related.

During extreme winter weather, LDH urges residents to stay safe:

Know the signs of cold-related illness

See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency department if you or someone you know has these symptoms:
* Hypothermia
* Shivering or fumbling hands
* Exhaustion or drowsiness
* Confusion or memory loss
* Slurred speech
* Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants
* Frostbite
* Redness or pain in any skin area
* White or grayish-yellow skin area
* Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy
* Numbness
* Carbon monoxide poisoning
* Headache
* Dizziness
* Weakness
* Upset stomach
* Vomiting
* Chest pain
* Confusion Warming Centers

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Breaking News Email Newsletter to receive the latest headlines to your inbox