LDH confirms five additional winter storm-related deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is confirming five additional winter storm-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Louisiana to eight.

The DeSoto Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 79-year-old female who died due to hypoxia following the failure of an electrically powered oxygen concentrator during a power outage, as well as the death of a 46-year-old male who died in a motor vehicle accident while traveling on icy roads.

The Sabine Parish coroner has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old male and a 59-year-old female, both of whom died in their homes of suspected hypothermia following a power outage. The coroner has confirmed these deaths are being investigated as storm-related deaths.

The Franklin Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 78-year-old female who died due to hypothermia.

During extreme winter weather, LDH urges residents to stay safe:

Know the signs of cold-related illness

See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency department if you or someone you know has these symptoms:

Hypothermia



Shivering or fumbling hands



Exhaustion or drowsiness



Confusion or memory loss



Slurred speech



Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants

Frostbite



Redness or pain in any skin area



White or grayish-yellow skin area



Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy



Numbness

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Headache



Dizziness



Weakness



Upset stomach



Vomiting



Chest pain



Confusion



Warming Centers

There are currently 78 open warming centers across Louisiana, with 14 planned to open.

For a list of warming centers in your area, or to contact your local Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), visit getagameplan.org [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net] .

Carbon monoxide (CO)

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas.

CO is present when fuel is burned in engines, furnaces, and open fires.

Fuels that can produce CO when burned include gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane.

Breathing high levels of CO causes CO poisoning, which can cause severe illness or even death in just minutes. For this reason, CO is often referred to as an invisible killer.

The primary risk of carbon monoxide poisoning comes from home and garage use of gas generators and from malfunctioning fuel-burning appliances such as home stoves, water heaters, and space heaters.

Operating such engines and appliances in a confined space can cause CO to accumulate to toxic concentrations very quickly.

Everyone is at risk for CO poisoning. Infants, the elderly, and people with chronic heart disease, anemia, or breathing problems are more likely to get sick from CO.

People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms.

Have a CO alarm. Combination smoke and CO detectors can alert people to CO and save lives.

See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency department if you or someone you know has these symptoms:

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are:

CO symptoms are often described as “flu-like”

Generator safety

Never use portable generators indoors. This includes a garage, carport, basement, crawl space, or other enclosed or partially enclosed area, even those with ventilation.

Gas-powered generators produce carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless. Inhaling carbon monoxide can very quickly lead to full incapacitation or death.

Opening windows or doors or using fans will not prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide.

If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately.

Place generators outside, more than 20 feet away from the home, doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Do not refuel when hot.

Keep the generator dry and do not use it in wet conditions.

﻿Heating safety

Ensure that you have a working smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

Ensure your heating system has been properly serviced and is clean, functioning correctly, and properly ventilated to the exterior. If you use a fireplace or chimney, have them inspected and cleaned as well.

Do not use gas or electric ovens or stoves for heating. Gas ovens may go out or burn inefficiently, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. Electric ovens are not designed for space heating.

Do not burn outdoor barbecue materials indoors, even in a fireplace.

Plug space heaters directly into the wall socket, not into extension cords. Do not use the heater if the cords are frayed or splitting.

Place space heaters 3 to 5 feet away from bedding or other flammable materials.

Never allow children to play with or around the heater.

Unplug the heater when not in use.

Never leave the heater unattended.

BBQ grill safety

Never use charcoal grills, propane grills, or portable gas camp stoves indoors, in a garage, or on a screened-in porch.

Grills produce high levels of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and deadly gas.

If using a grill outdoors, position the grill in a well-ventilated, outdoor, sheltered area away from snow, ice, and most importantly, away from siding or flammable materials.

Alcohol and hypothermia

Alcohol consumption can increase the risk of hypothermia both physiologically and through impaired decision-making. It causes blood vessels to dilate (vasodilation), making the skin feel warm while increasing heat loss.

Alcohol also:

Reduces the shivering response, which is the body’s natural way of producing heat, keeping the body warm.

Causes our brainstem to lower our core body temperature.

Impairs judgment, which can lead to risky behaviors such as not dressing appropriately in very cold weather and not responding appropriately to signs of hypothermia such as shivering, slurred speech, or mumbling.

Drink responsibly and limit the amount of time you spend outside when the temperature is near or below freezing.

Additional tips

Wear warm clothes and go to a public place like a library, recreation center, or mall for temporary relief.

Protect outdoor pipes, bring in plants or pets, and take other necessary precautions.