LDH: 25 monkeypox cases found in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department said as of Monday, July 25, 2022, there are 25 residents of Louisiana infected with monkeypox four in which are new infections.

The first case of monkeypox in Louisiana was identified on July 7, 2022.

The WHO recently declared monkeypox as a global health emergency.

Below are answers to frequently asked questions regarding monkeypox:

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with chickenpox. Most infections last two to four weeks.

How is monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox spreads in different ways. Monkeypox virus is most often spread through direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus.

It can also spread through contact with clothing, bedding and other items used by a person with monkeypox, or from respiratory droplets that can be passed through prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact including kissing, cuddling or sex.

People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others. Monkeypox spreads from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

According to the CDC, early data suggest that gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk of becoming sick with monkeypox.

It’s also possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal. This is not how monkeypox is being transmitted in the current outbreak in the United States.

What should individuals with concerns do?

People can take basic steps to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox. Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If you do not feel well or have an unusual rash or sores, take a break from sex and going out to bars, gyms, clubs, and other events.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus

Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after exposure. Sometimes people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash. Some cases in the current U.S. outbreak have experienced only isolated rashes in the genital region or other body parts. Illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

