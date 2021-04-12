LDH: 486 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes will receive COVID vaccine this week

The Louisiana Department of Health says that 486 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine this week.

Providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.

The full breakdown is as follows:

232 chain pharmacies (including 116 Walmarts, 7 Sam's Club, 75 CVS, and 21 Winn Dixie from retail pharmacy program)

102 independent pharmacies

39 hospitals

39 public health providers

25 medical practices

14 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs)

10 urgent cares

4 rural health clinics (RHCs)

21 other healthcare providers

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH's website.

Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

LDH says the hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Those with general COVID-19 questions should dial 211 for assistance.

All Louisiana residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

Second doses

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose. If patients missed their second dose vaccination appointment they should immediately contact the provider of their first dose to schedule a new appointment.

If you have received the Moderna vaccine, ideally your second shot should be given 28 days after your first one. If you get the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose should be given 21 days after the first. According to the CDC, you can safely receive the second dose up to 42 days and likely longer after the first dose if need be.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given in one dose, and like the other two vaccines LDH says it is 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana.

