LDAF announces dates for unwanted pesticide pick-up events

Two more unwanted pesticide pick-up events have been scheduled by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The purpose is to collect unwanted pesticides from agricultural producers, pesticide applicators or homeowners who need assistance disposing of them properly.

Unwanted Pesticide Pick-Up Program events

March 30, 2021 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Old 3 Leagues Gin located at 2538 Hwy. 1, Natchitoches.

April 1, 2021 at Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry located at 754 Hwy. 80 East, Monroe.

Eligible items include but are not limited to partially full containers of pesticides and pesticide products that are canceled or expired.

The program will be conducted at various locations in the state on an annual basis. There is no cost to the farmer, and it is completely anonymous for those who wish to participate. LDAF says that dates and locations are scheduled for this program after the LDAF and LSU AgCenter determine which location will best serve the public.

All pesticides will be accepted.

Containers will be supplied for transportation to the collection site if old containers are damaged. Inventory sheets, which can be obtained from your local LSU AgCenter office, are recommended to assist in documenting the pesticides being disposed.

Currently in Louisiana, an individual wishing to dispose of pesticide products must contact a licensed contractor for disposal, which results in a costly fee based on pounds of product(s) submitted for disposal.

The LDAF program will not require a fee for the disposal of unwanted pesticides. The cost of the program will be funded through fees associated with pesticide manufacturers’ product registrations in Louisiana. All pesticides offered for sale in Louisiana must be registered annually with the LDAF.

The LDAF has retained a licensed contractor for the program. This contractor will assume all responsibility for pesticide products delivered to the designated locations and for disposal.

