LDAF and LFA offer cash reward for arson information on statewide wildfires

STATEWIDE — Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Division investigators have determined that many of the large wildfires burning across Louisiana in recent weeks are the result of arson.

Investigators urge you to contact law enforcement if you or someone you know has information regarding any of the following large named wildfires: Tiger Island Fire, Highway 113 Fire, and Lions Camp Road Fire.

The Louisiana Forestry Association (LFA) is now offering a cash reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for starting any of these fires.

LDAF investigators, Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies, and detectives from various parish sheriff's offices continue to actively investigate the matter.

