Law enforcement in St. Landry Parish hold press conference on Opelousas drug bust

Law enforcement in St. Landry Parish say that a substantial drug bust operation has resulted in three arrests.

At 5:00 a.m., November 1, 2021, Opelousas Police went out to a residence in the 200 Block of Ballard Lane. There, OPD and SLPSO were able to execute a search warrant at a home resulting in the seizure and the arrest of three people.

Chief Martin McLendon says that it is important to identify the efforts being done to take drugs and weapons off the streets in the parish. McLendon thanked the sheriff who assisted the police department with a team to conduct this search and seizure.

"We are going to put a dent in the violent crime in the city of Opelouas," he said.

Sheriff Guidroz says that the department and sheriff's office has great support. They say they cannot eliminate all the drugs in the city and parish but they will continue to 11,000 dollars worth of drugs were taken in

Those assembled at the press conference Tuesday asked for anyone with any information on possible drug activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department or the St. Landry Parish sheriff's office.

Police say they estimated 20 pounds of marijuana, 16 bottles or Promethazine, and $11,400 seizure is a confidence builder for the OPD. With the significant drug bust, McLendon says that they prove that by working together the whole parish can be safe.

Sheriff Guidroz added that the committed men and women of the various departments should be commended for their work. "The men of the Opelousas Police Department have our backs."

Numerous handguns were also seized.

Three people are currently in custody following the drug bust. Those arrested will be arraigned, Don Landry said. He says they will be prosecuted to the furthest extent of the law.

"We have heard their cries and see their fears, with the resources to the Opoelousas Police Department, we are on our way," McLendon said.

