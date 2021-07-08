Law enforcement group will discuss possible veto override of concealed carry permit bill

On Thursday, a group of law enforcement officers will be in Baton Rouge to discus the possible veto override of a bill aimed at eliminating permits for concealed carry weapons.

There, the group will urge lawmakers to let the veto stand.

Thursday afternoon, a group of law enforcement officers will hold a news conference to discuss why they think lawmakers should not vote to override the governor's veto.

That press conference is scheduled for 1:00 pm at the Louisiana Municipal Association.

The concealed carry bill that Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed would have allowed those 21 years and older to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

Currently, the process to get a permit includes getting fingerprints, fees, and sitting through a nine-hour course.

Last week, Edwards announced that he had acted on all legislation from the 2021 Regular Session. He signed 477 bills into law and has vetoed 28 bills.

It is expected that lawmakers will call for an override session.

For that to happen, however, 20 out of 39 senators and 53 out of 105 representatives would have to vote to either go into session or cancel the possibility.

"July 15 is the deadline for lawmakers to have their ballots in for the question of whether this veto session should be held or not."

Once in session, if lawmakers want to override a veto from the governor, they must have 26 votes in the Senate and 70 in the house, or two-thirds of the lawmakers.

The override session for Edwards vetoes would begin begin July 20 and could last through July 24.

