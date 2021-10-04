Lanes of traffic opens on I-10 West near Duson after crash

All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 95 (before Duson).

Congestion remains at LA 3184 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy).

The road was closed earlier due to a crash.

All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 95 (before Duson). Congestion remains at LA 3184 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy). — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) October 4, 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel