Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Lanes of traffic opens on I-10 West near Duson after crash

items.[0].image.alt
DOTD
duson closure I-10.PNG
Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:26:03-04

All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 95 (before Duson).

Congestion remains at LA 3184 (Ambassador Caffery Pkwy).

The road was closed earlier due to a crash.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.