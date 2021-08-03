Landry suggests mask mandate work-arounds - before Governor's presser

Attorney General Jeff Landry sent a departmentwide email blast to his employees Monday suggesting strategies for getting students out of the mask mandate that will be imposed in K-12 schools — as well as any school vaccine requirements that could be imposed in the future, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Landry’s recommendations went out to people at the Louisiana Department of Justice about two hours before Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated the statewide indoor mask mandate. Edwards put the mandate in place again in part because of an alarming increase in the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19, the newspaper reports.

Landry, a Republican, told his employees they could use state laws to claim either a religious or philosophical objection to the mask mandate for students — and a vaccine requirement if one is required, the Advocate reports.

