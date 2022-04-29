Laine Hardy booked into jail on eavesdropping charge

UPDATE: Laine Hardy has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail with an eavesdropping charge, our media partners at The Advocate report.

"Lane Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303-- Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court," LSU officials told the newspaper.

The Louisiana musician and American Idol winner is under investigation by LSU Police after allegations were made against him, the Advocate reports.

University records show that a complaint was made recently alleging the illegal interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communications. The offense is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and prison time from 2-10 years. It was not immediately known if the Hardy arrest stemmed from that specific complaint, which was made April 7, the newspaper reports.

Hardy posted a vague reference to the situation on his Facebook page Thursday night:

"Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward," Hardy's post reads.

To read The Advocate's developing story, click here.

Hardy was the winner of the national singing competition American Idol's season 17. He lives in Livingston Parish.

See Hardy's post below:

