Lafourche Parish fire chief riding bike to calls

There's a volunteer fire chief who is riding is bicycle to answer calls for help because the bridges in his town are out.

In a post, the State Fire Marshal talked about what Lockport Fire Chief Armand Autin is doing to serve his Lafourche Parish town.

"Because the bridges are out due to Ida, Chief Autin is driving his truck to the closest bridge, then riding his bicycle across the bayou to respond to incidents," the post says.

Bayou Lafourche cuts through the small town, which is located between Larose and Raceland.

Autin isn't the only firefighter thinking outside of the box to continue to serve their community, the post says.

"So many affected fire departments are taking these types of measures to continue to meet the needs of their communities," the post states. "This is why we are SO grateful more than 250 fire personnel from other parts of Louisiana and out-of-state have come in to help the locals keep up their standard of response."

