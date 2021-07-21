Lafayette area suspects wanted in Bossier Parish vehicle burglaries, three arrested

Three out of five suspects from the Lafayette area have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Bossier Parish.

Two are still wanted and are believed to be in the Lafayette area.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded on July 10 to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Legacy Subdivision in north Bossier Parish.

Deputies say when they approached the vehicle, four men jumped out and fled the scene. One of the men, 20-year-old Cleondra Bernard of Carencro was detained and questioned.

During questioning Bernard allegedly admitted to burglarizing several vehicles in the subdivision.

A second suspect, 21-year-old Jeremy Comeaux of Lafayette was also arrested by patrol deputies. The sheriff's office says he also allegedly admitted to burglarizing vehicles in the Legacy Subdivision during questioning.

Detectives say the other three suspects made it on foot to the St. Charles Place Subdivision where they committed additional car burglaries and stole a vehicle. Detectives say the vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked and the stolen vehicle had the keys left inside.

The vehicle was reportedly tracked to the Lafayette area, where all five suspects are from.

After positively identifying the other three suspects detectives issued a warrant for their arrest.

One suspect, identified as Torri Lundy, was arrested on July 18 by Crowley Police Department. Deputies say he is currently awaiting extradition from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The other suspects, Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard are still wanted and are believed to be in the Lafayette area.

“I want to personally thank that resident who saw something and said something that night while that suspicious car was driving by,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Their actions are at the heart of our L.O.C. campaign, and when our residents help us with tips like this, it helps to make everyone safe in Bossier Parish.”

Below are the charges of those arrested in the incident:

Cleondra Bernard

• Theft from a Motor Vehicle - One count -

• Simple Burglary-Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Three Counts

• Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling – One Count

• Criminal Conspiracy – One Count

• Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) – One Count

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – One Count

• Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms – Three Count

His total bond is set at $170,000

Jeremy Comeaux

• Simple Burglary -Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Four counts

• Simple Burglary – Theft from an Inhabited Building -One count

• Criminal Conspiracy – One count

• Illegal Possession of Stolen Things – One count

• Resisting an Officer – One count

• Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) – One count

His total bond set at $105,500

Torri Lundy

• Simple Burglary -Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Five counts

• Simple Burglary – Theft from an Inhabited Building -One count

• Attempted Vehicle Burglary – Five counts

• Stolen Vehicle – One count

BSO detectives say additional charges are pending, and further arrests of other suspects are also expected as the investigation continues.

