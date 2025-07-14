LA Wallet now accepted nationwide

Governor Jeff Landry and OMV Director Bryan Adams announced LA Wallet is now approved nationwide.

The Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) has certified Louisiana’s LA Wallet complies with federal requirements, allowing Louisiana residents to present LA Wallet at TSA security checkpoints, federal buildings and courthouses for the next three years.

In 2028, TSA will again review Louisiana’s LA Wallet to ensure it remains compliant with federal privacy and security standards, according to a spokesperson for the Governor's Office.

“We are thrilled to see Louisiana utilizing innovative technology to allow for a more flexible and accessible TSA experience. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership and work with our state partners, we are enhancing the passenger experience at TSA,” said Adam Stahl, TSA Deputy Administrator.

Watch Governor Landry’s video announcement here.