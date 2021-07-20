La. Senate fails to override veto of gun bill

The Louisiana Senate failed today to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a gun-related bill.
"By a vote of 23 yeas and 15 nays, the motion to override the Governor's veto failed to be adopted. Motion to reconsider laid on the table," the Senate's website states.
Here's how the state's senators voted:
YEAS (to override the veto):
Mr. President
Abraham
Allain
Cathey
Cloud
Fesi
Henry
Hensgens
Hewitt
Lambert
McMath
Milligan
Mills, F.
Mills, R.
Mizell
Morris
Peacock
Pope
Reese
Talbot
Ward
White
Womack
NAYS (to uphold the veto):
Barrow
Bernard
Boudreaux
Bouie
Carter
Connick
Fields
Foil
Harris
Jackson
Luneau
Peterson
Price
Smith
Tarver
This is a breaking news story and will have more information soon.
Here's the Senate vote: https://t.co/9W7jyZhXPp #lalege #lagov https://t.co/9RYCIdF3jg— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) July 20, 2021
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers