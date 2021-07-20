La. Senate fails to override veto of gun bill

The Louisiana Senate failed today to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a gun-related bill.

"By a vote of 23 yeas and 15 nays, the motion to override the Governor's veto failed to be adopted. Motion to reconsider laid on the table," the Senate's website states.

Here's how the state's senators voted:

YEAS (to override the veto):

Mr. President

Abraham

Allain

Cathey

Cloud

Fesi

Henry

Hensgens

Hewitt

Lambert

McMath

Milligan

Mills, F.

Mills, R.

Mizell

Morris

Peacock

Pope

Reese

Talbot

Ward

White

Womack

NAYS (to uphold the veto):

Barrow

Bernard

Boudreaux

Bouie

Carter

Connick

Fields

Foil

Harris

Jackson

Luneau

Peterson

Price

Smith

Tarver

This is a breaking news story and will have more information soon.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel