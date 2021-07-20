Watch
La. Senate fails to override veto of gun bill

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 15:11:20-04

The Louisiana Senate failed today to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a gun-related bill.

"By a vote of 23 yeas and 15 nays, the motion to override the Governor's veto failed to be adopted. Motion to reconsider laid on the table," the Senate's website states.

Here's how the state's senators voted:

YEAS (to override the veto):
Mr. President
Abraham
Allain
Cathey
Cloud
Fesi
Henry
Hensgens
Hewitt
Lambert
McMath
Milligan
Mills, F.
Mills, R.
Mizell
Morris
Peacock
Pope
Reese
Talbot
Ward
White
Womack

NAYS (to uphold the veto):
Barrow
Bernard
Boudreaux
Bouie
Carter
Connick
Fields
Foil
Harris
Jackson
Luneau
Peterson
Price
Smith
Tarver

This is a breaking news story and will have more information soon.

