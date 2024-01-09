LA School Zone Safety Week is here: Tips for drivers and students

LAFAYETTE, La. — 2024 is here, and the holiday season is behind us. That means schools are back in session. It also means that drivers can expect to see school buses, kids on bikes, and children on foot as they make their way to and from school.

The week of January 8 to 12, 2024, has been designated LA School Zone Safety Week. Destination Zero Deaths (DZD), the Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition (ATSC), and state and local law enforcement agencies want to make sure every child makes it to school and back home safely.

When it comes to getting to and from school, children most often use school buses. According to Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator for ATSC, school buses are very safe, and provide the best way for a child to get to and from school. “School buses are the most regulated vehicles on the road,” said Czajkowski. He recommends parents and caretakers talk to their children about school bus safety.

Some school bus safety tips for children:

While waiting for the bus, stand at least 6 feet (about three giant steps) away from the curb. Line up away from the street.

After getting on the bus, go directly to your seat, and sit facing forward with your feet on the floor in front of you.

Remain in your seat the entire ride. Don’t get up from your seat until it’s time to get off.

Wait until the bus comes to a complete stop before getting out of your seat.

Once stopped, exit the bus in an orderly manner, and step completely away from the bus upon exiting.

Some school bus safety tips for drivers:

Plan ahead for the increased amount of traffic for back-to-school. In addition to school buses, expect to see more vehicle traffic, along with bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Watch out for children entering and exiting school buses. This is when children are most vulnerable.

Take a moment to review Louisiana Law regarding school buses (LA R. S. 32:80). Know and practice your responsibilities when navigating around school buses.

Know the school’s drop-off and pick-up route. Make sure you and your children are prepared for the drop-off and pick-up so it is done in the safest manner possible.

Abide by posted speed limits and no cell phone use signs in school zones. There is a reduced speed limit for vehicles in school zones, and use of a wireless telecommunications device (LA R.S. 32:300.5) in a school zone is strictly prohibited.

Drivers can expect to see some children riding their bicycles to and from school. Every precaution should be taken to ensure a child's safety on a bicycle, and it's important for drivers to be aware of bicyclists, whether they are riding to school, for exercise, or for fun.

There is also a significant number of children who walk to and from school. Czajkowski recommends parents and caretakers talk to their children about pedestrian safety. It’s important to emphasize that children should use sidewalks when possible and use marked crosswalks when available.

Visit NHTSA’s website Back to School: Keeping Children Safe | NHTSA for more information on school bus safety, bicycle safety, and pedestrian safety.