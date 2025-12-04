La.'s culinary spirit to shine in '26 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism on Wednesday announced the float riders and performers who will represent Louisiana in the 2026 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. For the fifth consecutive year, Louisiana will take its place on the national and international stage for this New Year’s tradition.

“Louisiana is the perfect match for this year’s Rose Parade theme because teamwork is at the heart of everything we do,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “From our shrimpers and fishermen to the chefs who bring our cuisine to life, a great pot of seafood gumbo takes all of us. Our float, ‘Gulf to Gumbo,’ celebrates that spirit by highlighting the fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and unique culture that draw visitors from around the world.”

Louisiana’s 2026 float features a giant pelican chef stirring a flavorful gumbo filled with shrimp, crab, crawfish, onions, peppers, and other Gulf Coast ingredients. Leading the float is a classic shrimp boat hauling in fresh Gulf seafood, symbolizing the hardworking men and women who sustain the state’s seafood industry.

Five premier sponsors representing convention and visitors bureaus and tourism organizations from across Louisiana are supporting this year’s float: Explore Houma, the Tangipahoa Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit The Northshore, Cajun Coast, and the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.

“I’m excited to partner with both new and returning sponsors as we showcase all the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana,” added Lt. Governor Nungesser. “This year’s riders represent the best of our culinary traditions, our seafood heritage, our vibrant festivals, and the people who make our culture unlike anywhere else.”

Louisiana’s 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade float riders include:



Daniel Edgar; Owner, St. Mary Seafood and Marina, featured on History Channel’s Swamp People (Cajun Coast – Premier Sponsor)



Lance Nacio; Owner, Anna Marie Shrimp (Explore Houma – Premier Sponsor)

Sarah Stant; 50th Anniversary Amite Oyster Queen (Tangipahoa Convention & Visitors Bureau – Premier Sponsor)

Presley Clare Womack; Miss Gonzales Jambalaya Queen (Ascension Parish Tourism Commission – Premier Sponsor)

Nealy Frentz; Musician, Chef & Co-owner, LOLA (Visit The Northshore – Premier Sponsor)

Mike Strain; Commissioner, Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (St. Tammany Parish)

Susan Strain; Veterinarian & Co-owner, Claiborne Hill Veterinary Hospital (St. Tammany Parish)

Emily Hinrichs; Very Special Miss Louisiana 2025 Ambassador (Tangipahoa Parish)

“Uncle” Larry Roussel; Owner, Uncle Larry’s Food & Spice Company (St. James Parish)

Donald Chube, Jr.; Director of Partnerships and Special Projects, Louisiana Office of Tourism (East Baton Rouge Parish)

Louisiana will provide the mid-parade entertainment again in 2026, featuring rising country singer and American Idol runner-up, John Foster. Originally from Addis, Louisiana, Foster has already made his Grand Ole Opry debut and was invited back for three additional dates.

The parade will roll on Thursday, January 1, 2026, and will be broadcast live worldwide at 10 a.m. Central (8 a.m. Pacific) on broadcast partners including ABC and NBC.

For more information on how to join Louisiana and volunteer to decorate the 2026 Louisiana float in Pasadena, visit the Explore Louisiana Rose Parade webpage [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].