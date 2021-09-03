La. National Guardsman found dead in Baton Rouge

By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

BATON ROUGE, La. – One person was found dead today in the parking lot of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 3.

The name of the Louisiana Army National Guard soldier is being withheld pending 24 hours after notification of next of kin.

Medical officials pronounced one person dead at the scene.

The cause of the death is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

