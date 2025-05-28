La. Guard rehearses emergency plans ahead of 2025 hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard conducted its annual Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) Drill at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Baton Rouge, May 21, 2025, bringing together key personnel across multiple commands to refine emergency response plans ahead of the 2025 hurricane season.

The ROC Drill brings together leaders and planners from across the LANG, including its top commands, major units, and the Unit Logistics Element (ULE), which coordinates emergency supply and distribution efforts during disasters. Participants worked side by side to refine their roles, review emergency procedures, and identify gaps in capabilities across the LANG’s hurricane response plans.

“This is the capstone event in our year-long planning cycle for hurricane season,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana. “This isn’t a war game. It’s about refining real plans, identifying gaps, and ensuring we’re ready to act when the time comes.”

As part of the lead-up to the ROC Drill, planners conducted an Initial Planning Meeting and an In-Progress Review to ensure seamless execution of the event. The drill itself included four operational turns that walked participants through a realistic scenario based on a major storm’s landfall and the immediate response phase.

“This rehearsal gives our command group the confidence that every unit has done the work. Equipment is staged, plans are in place, and our Soldiers are ready to respond,” said Maj. Matthew Digby, chief of plans for the Louisiana National Guard. “Each year, we adapt based on lessons from past storms to make sure we’re ready to protect what matters.”

In addition to long-range planning, the exercise focused heavily on real-time decision-making and coordination across all operational levels.

“This exercise ensures every unit, staff section, and partner agency is working from the same plan,” said Col. Greg St. Romain, director of training for the Louisiana National Guard. “We’re identifying gaps, strengthening coordination, and showing that we’re postured to respond rapidly and effectively when disaster strikes.”

That response includes the LANG’s largest ground element, the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which supports both state and overseas missions.

“Even with key elements deployed overseas, we’ve adjusted our plans to ensure we’re fully capable of responding here at home,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Luebbert, rear detachment commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. “When the call comes, we bring the full team. Fast, flexible, and ready to support the people of Louisiana.”

Aviation assets also play a critical role in the LANG’s hurricane response. They provide life-saving capabilities from the air in the storm’s immediate aftermath.

“When a storm clears, aviation is among the first to launch,” said Lt. Col. Jacques Comeaux, executive officer for the 204th Theater Operations Group. “Whether it’s search and rescue, airlifting critical supplies, or flying state leaders to hard-hit areas, our crews and aircraft stand ready to respond wherever we’re needed.”

With the start of hurricane season approaching, this event marked the final statewide rehearsal before potential activations. The LANG stands ready to support civil authorities in protecting life and property across the State.