Kinder father, mother and toddler die in helicopter crash

A family of three died in a helicopter crash near Iowa Friday.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Jared Savant, 50, his wife Tanya Savant, 35, and their two-year-old child, all of Kinder, died in the 9 p.m. crash.

Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Hecker Road in Iowa Friday night, after witnesses reported a helicopter on fire in the road.

Deputies found the helicopter crashed on the road and found the bodies of the family.

“This was a very tragic accident, and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected,” stated Sheriff Stitch Guillory. “Our deputies arrived on scene and began a preliminary investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration was called out to investigate the crash and our deputies stayed on scene and assisted until the FAA arrived, began their investigation, and cleared debris from the area. I would like to extend our gratitude to the community members who live in the area where the crash occurred, without hesitation, they provided assistance at the scene until first responders arrived and continued to provide assistance until the scene was cleared.”

CPSO Detective Julius Frazier is the preliminary investigator on this case. Also assisting at the scene were the Ward 8 District 2 Fire Department and the Louisiana State Police.

CPSO has no further information to release in regards to this incident, any further questions should be directed to the FAA.

The NTSB is investigating the crash. Here's their tweet: