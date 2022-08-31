Kidnapped nun is safe in US hands now, officials say

Sister Suellen Tennyson, the Roman Catholic nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped almost five months ago from her bed in a west African mission site, has been found, her order told our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune.

Tennyson, 83, is alive and in U.S. hands in Niamey, the capital of Niger, according to a letter that was sent to Marianites of Holy Cross members and obtained by The Times-Picayune. Sister Ann Lacour, U.S. congregational leader for the order, confirmed in a phone interview that Tennyson is alive but would not comment further, an effort, she said, to maintain Tennyson's privacy and allow for a safe return home.

"Thanks be to God!!!!" the Archdiocese of New Orleans exulted on Facebook at news of Tennyson's freedom, the newspaper reports.

