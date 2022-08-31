Watch Now
Kidnapped nun is safe in US hands now, officials say

Posted at 9:49 AM, Aug 31, 2022
Sister Suellen Tennyson, the Roman Catholic nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped almost five months ago from her bed in a west African mission site, has been found, her order told our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune.

Tennyson, 83, is alive and in U.S. hands in Niamey, the capital of Niger, according to a letter that was sent to Marianites of Holy Cross members and obtained by The Times-Picayune. Sister Ann Lacour, U.S. congregational leader for the order, confirmed in a phone interview that Tennyson is alive but would not comment further, an effort, she said, to maintain Tennyson's privacy and allow for a safe return home.

"Thanks be to God!!!!" the Archdiocese of New Orleans exulted on Facebook at news of Tennyson's freedom, the newspaper reports.

