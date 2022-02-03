Keep Louisiana Beautiful accepting Letters of Intent for the Healthy Communities Grant

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is currently accepting Letters of Intent for the Healthy Communities Grant.

All Louisiana non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations, governmental agencies, schools, universities, and KAB affiliates located in Louisiana are eligible to apply.

According to KLB, the reimbursement grant funds projects and programs ranging from $2,500 to $8,000.

Since 2004, KLB has funded over $3 million in grants to local communities in the areas of litter abatement, waste reduction, recycling, and environmental education. The grants are one way KLB helps support local projects and programs for cleaner, greener communities throughout Louisiana.

Letters of Intent must follow the format provided in the guidelines. Those guidelines are below

The HCG Letter of Intent will be accepted by mail or email from January 1 to March 4, 2022. Letters will not be accepted after midnight Central Time on March 4, 2022.

KLB will issue invitations to apply for the HCG by email on or before March 21, 2022.

Those who receive an invitation to apply may submit an online grant application for funding consideration on or before April 15, 2022. Grant requests must be for the same project/program outlined in the approved Letter of Intent.

The Healthy Community Grant period runs from August 1, 2022, to May 1, 2023.

