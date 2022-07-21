Judge rules in favor of abortion clinics: Preliminary Injunction granted

Abortion access is still alive in Louisiana. For now, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

Nineteenth Judicial District Judge Don Johnson ruled Thursday in favor of abortion providers who sued the state, arguing the state’s laws banning abortions at all points in pregnancy are too vague. He granted a preliminary injunction blocking the ban, the newspaper reports.

The decision marks a win for abortion rights advocates, who have fought to keep abortion clinics open through the legal challenge. The Louisiana skirmish is part of a nationwide battle in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, ending a half-century right to an abortion, the Advocate reports.

To read the story, click here.

Here's a comment from Jenny Ma, senior staff attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which brought the suit:

“Today’s decision will allow so many people in Louisiana and neighboring states to continue to chart their own lives and futures. Patients have been terrified that any day these bans might take effect again and they’ll be left with no options. But this ruling means doctors can provide healthcare that is best for their patients, and not be subject to laws that are so ambiguous that they don’t know how they can do their jobs. While today’s decision is not the final ruling, it is a huge victory in preserving access to essential healthcare in Louisiana and for those in the region.”

