It's going to be cold tonight! Here are some safety tips from the SFM

Cold weather has arrived in Acadiana - at least for the next couple of days - and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal has shared some tips to ensure you stay safe while staying warm.

Here are the tips:



Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Have working smoke alarms in your home

In addition, carbon monoxide, or CO, can also be a hazard when it comes to heating your homes.

Carbon monoxide, often referred to as “the invisible killer,” is an odorless, colorless gas created when fuels like gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil and methane are actively burning. In the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel, like furnaces, stoves, water heaters and fireplaces, can be sources of carbon monoxide.

One way to protect yourself is to have a carbon monoxide alarm for your home.

To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.

Here's the social media post with more tips: