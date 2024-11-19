Is the future of Louisiana's film industry in jeopardy?

LAFAYETTE, La. — A recent vote by state lawmakers to cut the state's $150 million film tax incentive program has raised concerns about the state's future of film and TV production.

The proposed cuts are part of broader plans to reduce Louisiana’s income tax, which could significantly impact the state's growing and prominent film industry.

According to Film Louisiana, the state’s film industry supports about 10,000 jobs annually and generates over $1 billion in sales for Louisiana businesses—which in turn helps promote tourism.

Pat Mire Films

The state's film tax credits, which offer production companies rebates, have significantly attracted big-budget blockbusters and independent films to Louisiana.

However, those tax incentives are now at risk.

KATC spoke with local filmmakers Rebecca Hudsmith and Pat Mire, who benefited from the program on their upcoming film, "Point Noire," which was filmed in St. Landry and Lafayette Parish.

Despite the proposed cut, they hope production companies will continue filming in Louisiana.

“The movie industry isn’t going away, but it will go elsewhere,” says Hudsmith. “They’re going to follow the tax credits. I’m not saying they’ll stop filming here just because of the beauty of our state, but I do think the numbers will drop drastically, and that’s unfortunate.”

“You have tourists that comes and people that come to see the places these movies were made because of the beauty that was captured in them,” says Mire. “It employs so many people, if tax credits are removed, if there’s no longer tax credits incentives the movie production will drop to a drip, it’s going to dwindle. To like it was years and years ago."

The Senate Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs will convene Tuesday, November 19th at 9:30 AM to hear amendments on the bills that could affect the film industry.