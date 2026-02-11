IRS warns of romance scams

ATLANTA – On Feb. 14, people around the world will celebrate Valentine’s Day as a time to express romantic feelings and appreciation for loved ones.

For the special agents at the IRS Criminal Investigation Atlanta Field Office, Valentine’s Day is also a time to remind people to look out for criminals who take advantage of others by using love to commit scams.

Romance fraud has become one of the most emotionally devastating financial crimes, often targeting older Americans and individuals seeking connection.

“A victim of a romance scam is not only harmed financially, but emotionally as well,” said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “The feeling of embarrassment and shame usually cause victims to delay reporting the crime.”

During FY25, the number of cases initiated by IRS-CI involving romance fraud more than tripled from the previous fiscal year. Over the last three fiscal years, IRS-CI has maintained a 100 percent conviction rate with defendants on average sentenced to more than 4-years in federal prison.

Romance fraud intersects money laundering, wire fraud, cryptocurrency misuse, and transnational criminal organizations, which are all investigated by IRS-CI.

“Unfortunately, victims of romance fraud may lose their life savings or retirement funds through various scams,” Hardeman said.

One of many methods criminals use in romance scams is creating fake online profiles on social media platforms and dating websites to build phony emotional attachments until the victim is comfortable sending them money.

Another involves pressuring victims into sending compromising photos, then using them for blackmail by threatening to expose them.

People can protect themselves from romance scams by following these tips:



Don’t send money, cryptocurrency or gift cards to someone you haven’t met.

Don’t feel pressured to make rash financial decisions.

Verify identities through independent, trusted sources. If something feels off, it probably is.

Report suspicious information or activity to IRS-CI or local law enforcement.

Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.

Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

For people age 60 or older who are victims of financial fraud, they can call for help through the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).