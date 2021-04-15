IRS extends upcoming tax deadlines for winter storm victims

Winter storm victims in Louisiana now have until June 15 to file individual and business tax returns and make tax payments: https://go.usa.gov/xsAJm

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel