IRS extends upcoming tax deadlines for winter storm victims

Winter storm victims in Louisiana now have until June 15 to file individual and business tax returns and make tax payments: https://go.usa.gov/xsAJm
Louisiana: https://t.co/k8nBeuc7c2— FEMA Region 6 (@FEMARegion6) April 15, 2021
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers