IRS agents warn against unscrupulous preparers

ATLANTA – The 2026 tax season is officially underway, and while millions of Americans prepare to file, IRS Criminal Investigation Atlanta Field Office officials are urging taxpayers to stay vigilant against unscrupulous tax preparers who prey on unsuspecting filers.

In fiscal year 2025, IRS-CI identified $4.5 billion in tax fraud, more than double the amount identified during the

previous fiscal year.

“IRS Criminal Investigation plays a critical role in safeguarding the nation’s tax system,” said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “Over 60% of our time is devoted to investigating criminal tax cases ranging from questionable refund schemes and return preparer fraud to abusive tax shelters and other complex financial crimes. These efforts ensure that those who attempt to cheat the system are held accountable, reinforcing fairness and trust in our tax administration.”

Taxpayers are reminded to remain vigilant against becoming victims of fraudulent refund schemes by following these important tips.

• Choose a trustworthy tax return preparer. Avoid preparers who promise large refunds or charge a fee based on your refund amount. A trustworthy preparer will also provide their Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) on your tax return and give you a complete copy of your return for your records.

• Protect your return. Never sign a blank tax return, and make sure your refund goes to your account, not your tax preparer’s. Do not file your return if it reports false income, expenses, or dependents.

• Be cautious with emails and texts. Don’t click links or open attachments from unknown senders claiming to be from the IRS. These could be scams that steal your personal information or install malware on your device.

• Don’t fall for social media scams. Ignore social media influencers who encourage you to falsify your tax return with inaccurate income, false withholdings or credits. You could owe a hefty sum to the IRS if your tax return is not accurate, including penalties and interest.

• Report suspicious activity. If you think someone is trying to scam you during tax season contact law enforcement and the IRS.

Vetted tax preparers can be found at www.irs.gov/chooseataxpro and free IRS-certified help can be obtained at

http://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep. Report suspicious activity using the Return Preparer Complaint form at

www.irs.gov/dmaf/form/f14157 or call the IRS Identity Theft Hotline at 1-800-908-4490 to report tax-related

fraudulent activity.