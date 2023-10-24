Investigation into deadly I-55 crash continues

Troopers, first responders, DOTD, and various tow companies have worked since Monday morning to continue the crash investigation and clear the roadway.

Overnight, Troopers were notified of an additional victim of the crash who died at a local hospital, increasing the fatality count to eight. The ongoing investigation has determined that at least 168 vehicles were involved in the crash, and 63 individuals received injuries in the incident.

As of this Tuesday, October 24, all vehicles have been removed from both sides of I-55, and DOTD has begun the clean-up of the roadway. DOTD bridge inspectors are onsite conducting preliminary inspections and have identified multiple areas requiring bridge repairs. A comprehensive structural inspection will take place once the bridge surface is completely clear of debris, diesel, and other chemicals.

A testing consultant could potentially begin bridge deck scans on Tuesday evening to provide additional data regarding the integrity of the damaged concrete. These tests will determine the extent of the damage and the scope of repairs needed. The reopening of the roadway will be coordinated with LSP and DOTD personnel, pending the results of the inspections.

Troopers are working to confirm that all vehicles involved in the crash are accounted for and identify all persons associated with those vehicles. Drivers and owners of vehicles involved in the crash who are looking for information on where their vehicle was towed are encouraged to contact Troop B by email at TroopB@la.gov. Vehicle owners looking to retrieve personal items or their vehicles from the tow yard can do so by providing proof of vehicle ownership to the tow company where their vehicle is being stored.

In addition, the public is encouraged to utilize the Louisiana Department of Health behavioral health resource guide for all those affected by this tragic incident: https://ldh.la.gov/assets/oph/Coronavirus/resources/obh/Behavioral-Health-Immediate-Resources.pdf [ldh.la.gov].