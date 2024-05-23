2026 Inspection stickers fading

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State Police are informing the public of a defect in Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) stickers issued for 2026.

Upon initial adhesion to a vehicle windshield, the “26” sticker has a yellow background. Due to sun exposure, the sticker may potentially fade from yellow to clear or white.

Individuals who received 2026 MVI stickers from January 1, 2024, to the present may experience fading.

It is important to note that despite the fading, these MVI stickers will remain valid. The vehicle owner does not need to take any action.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is aware of this issue and is working to replace the current unissued inventory.

