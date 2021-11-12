Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending November 6

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending November 6, 2021 dropped to 1,981 from the week ending October 30, 2021 total of 3,009. For a comparison, during the week ending November 7, 2020, 10,045 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 2,474 from the previous week's average of 2,764. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending November 6, 2021 decreased to 24,227 from the week ending October 30, 2021 total of 24,791. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 98,935 for the week ending November 7, 2020.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 26,659 from the previous week's average of 29,709.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has countless tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency's 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

