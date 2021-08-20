Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending August 14

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending August 14, 2021, dropped to 2,332 from the week ending August 7, 2021, a total of 2,411. For a comparison, during the week ending August 15, 2020, 14,365 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 2,773 from the previous week’s average of 3,563, according to a release from Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending August 14, 2021, decreased to 40,433 from the week ending August 7, 2021 total of 43,992. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 255,068 for the week ending August 15, 2020.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 44,163 from the previous week’s average of 46,066.

The LWC has countless tools both in-person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities, and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Please click here to view the UI Weekly Claims Tableau Dashboard.

