Infrastructure law could bring nearly $73M for electric vehicle chargers in Louisiana

Louisiana could receive up to $73.4 million for electric vehicle chargers under a new infrastructure law.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that nearly $5 billion would be made available to states under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

The law, established by the Biden Administration, would build out a national electric vehicle charging network to making electric vehicle (EV) charging accessible to all Americans.

USDOT says that Louisiana is eligible to receive up to $73.4 million for projects directly related to the charging of an electric vehicle and support EV charging infrastructure. Louisiana currently has 382 miles of pending and ready EV corridors.

With additional funding provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Louisiana will have the opportunity to expand EV chargers throughout the state.

The NEVI Formula Program will reportedly provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System.

According to the Department of Transportation, the total amount available to states in Fiscal Year 2022 under the NEVI Formula Program is $615 million. States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access these funds.

A second grant program designed to increase EV charging access in more locations, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast.”

Earlier this week, President Biden made an announcement about his administration's efforts to increase electric vehicle manufacturing across the country. To read more on that announcement, click here.

Click the following links to see NEVI Formula Program funding available to states for Fiscal Year 2022, Program Guidance and a Request for Nominations for states to expand their existing Alternative Fuel Corridors.

Click Here for state-by-state NEVI funding for Fiscal Years 2022-2026..

