Indiana man killed in Lafourche pedestrian crash

An Indiana man was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on US 90 in Lafourche Parish.

State Police say that on October 15, 2021, shortly before 3:00 a.m.,troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 (Exit 210).

The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Toby Pace of Bloomington, Indiana.

An investigation revealed that Pace was walking on U.S. Hwy 90 eastbound in the right lane of travel when he was struck by a Freightliner.

Troopers say Pace suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.

The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Pace and submitted for analysis, they say. The driver of the Freightliner voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test which showed no alcohol present.

This is crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel