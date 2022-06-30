Essence Festival is kicking off in the city of New Orleans after being held virtually for the past two years.

The city announced several safety preparations they are putting in place as the holiday and the festival will bring more than 400,000 visitors starting today.

Rol Chip Anthony, an Iberia Parish native, is performing at the iconic festival for the second time on Saturday, his first time being in 2005. Anthony said it has always been a dream of his to represent his family and the community of Loureauville, the place he calls home.

Anthony identifies as a country boy. His musical career started in the church where he would perform in Loureauville and the surrounding areas. He will be performing in the Superdome along with Dougie Fresh, The Chuck Brown Band, Janet Jackson and Jazmine Sullivan.

Tonight, Kevin Hart will be kicking off the weekend festivities with a performance at the Caesar's Superdome.

