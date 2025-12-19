I-49 north blocked in central Louisiana

I-49 is blocked on the northbound side near the Turkey Creek/Meeker exit, DOTD says.

The closure started just before 8 a.m. and was ongoing at 9:15 according to the DOTD website.

State Police say traffic is being diverted to Exit 61, to U.S. 167 to U.S. 71 until the bridge can be inspected and deemed safe; they've posted pictures of an 18-wheeler that appears to have crashed into the pylon of a bridge or overpass.

We don't have details on what happened yet, but troopers tell us that no injuries were reported by the driver.

"Please avoid the area, if at all possible, and seek an alternate route," troopers say.

Here are the pictures that State Police posted:

We'll update this story as soon as we can. If you're headed north, check 511la.org to see how you can get through.