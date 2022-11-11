I-10 EB down one lane due to pot hole

RAMAH, La. - The eastbound right lane on Interstate 10 just east of Butte La Rose is closed due to emergency repair.

DOTD personnel discovered a pot hole on the Whiskey Bay Bridge, according to State Police.

One lane is closed, causing eastbound traffic to flow slowly in the area.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the road.

Police urge drivers to use caution in this area.

