I-10 East to close at I-49 due to overturned tanker near Grosse Tete

I-10 eastbound will close at I-49 Wednesday morning due to an overturned tanker near Grosse Tete.

State Police says the closure will begin at approximately 11:00 am on April 13.

The tanker, located at milepost 139, reportedly contains hazardous materials.

Traffic on I-10 East will be diverted to I-49 North to US Hwy 190 East.

Troopers believe the recovery process will be extensive.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

