I-10 East closed at Lobdell due to multiple vehicle fatal crash

I-10 East is closed at Mile Marker 145 (Lobdell) while State Police work a multiple vehicle fatal crash.

The eastbound lanes of traffic are currently closed.

Troopers are diverting eastbound traffic to Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound. DOTD reports traffic is also being diverted from I-10 East to LA 3000 (Ramah). Congestion has reached 5 miles.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

I-10 is also closed at LA 77 (Grosse Tete) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion there has reached 1 mile in length.

Follow DOTD on Twitter and visit 511la.org for updates.

