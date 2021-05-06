UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-10 E at Lobdell

LOBDELL, La. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 East at LA 415 (Lobdell). Congestion is approximately 5 miles in length.
------------------------------------------------------------
I-10 East is closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to a crash.
Congestion is minimal at this time.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers