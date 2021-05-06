Watch
UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-10 E at Lobdell

Posted at 5:47 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 20:05:20-04

LOBDELL, La. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 East at LA 415 (Lobdell). Congestion is approximately 5 miles in length.

I-10 East is closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to a crash.

Congestion is minimal at this time.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

