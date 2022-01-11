I-10 closed at Mississippi state line due to 18-wheeler crash

I-10 is closed in both directions at the Louisiana/ Mississippi State line due to an 18-wheeler crash.

Troopers in Mississippi say a semi-truck hauling several vehicles crashed early Tuesday morning on the Pearl River Bridge.

The 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved.

The driver was able to escape the crash unharmed, according to troopers.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will inspect the bridge before it is reopened for travel.

Travelers in both directions should expect delays and avoid the area if possible. Those traveling in Louisiana can visit www.511la.org for route and road conditions.

For updates on the roadway, click here.

