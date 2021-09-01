Hurricane recovery website live for those affected by Ida

A website on Hurricane Ida recovery is now live according to state officials.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that the hurricanerecovery.la.org website, where any Louisianan affected by Ida can find important updates, information and links to resources, is now live.

Resources include information on waivers to allow purchase of “Hot Foods” with SNAP, P-EBT benefits after Hurricane Ida, pre-registertration for DSNAP, registration for FEMA Disaster Assistance, the latest from GOHSEP and DOTD.

https://t.co/ADI3viqLOU is now live. Any Louisianan affected by #HurricaneIda can use it to find important updates, information and links to resources. Be sure to visit. #Ida #lagov. pic.twitter.com/2VycWYYQTG — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 1, 2021

Information on shelters can also be found on the site including how to receive text alerts from the Governor’s Office pertaining to Hurricane Ida. You can text 'IDA' to 67283.

For shelter information, text 'LASHELTER' to 898211 or call 2-1-1.

