Hunting license changes require some ingenuity

Some changes in the way hunting licenses and tags are produced will require some adjustments for hunters, say state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials.

Back in March, LDWF changed the way hunting and fishing licenses are being produced, and began printing them on regular paper. This includes licenses and tags, officials say.

One of the reasons is because of aging hardware that was being used, and another is to encourage the use of digital licenses.

"Customers may also choose to have a digital copy of their license emailed to them. Simply ensure the license vendor has your email address recorded accurately on file, and the electronic license will be sent immediately after the purchase is complete. This can be saved on your smart device and used as proof of a valid license in the field," the department's website states. "However, deer and turkey tags must be printed for use in the field."

That's one aspect that has some hunters worried; viewers reached out to KATC about the change, expressing concern about tags printed on regular paper. According to the rules, prior to hunting deer, all deer hunters, regardless of age or license status, must obtain deer tags. They must have the tags in their possession while hunting deer, and immediately after harvesting a deer, tag the deer before moving it from where it was killed. Hunters must record required information for tagged deer and validate tags within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.

We reached out to LDWF with the viewers' concerns, and they provided us with these tips:

"For now, hunters will need to game plan ahead. Whether it is printed on waterproof paper, laminated or paper tags placed in a small waterproof bag, tagging deer with paper tags will require an extra step for protection from the elements. A couple of conventional options would be zip tying a small waterproof bag with the tag inside of it to the deer’s hock or antler depending on sex," said Johnathan Bordelon, the department's Deer Program Manager.

"Another option suggested by a hunter included clear packing tape which would be used to secure the tag to the deer by making a few wraps around the tag and deer with the tape," Bordelon tells us.

In any event, hunters have some time to come up with a plan because no hunting seasons are open right now.

For information about the change, and links to details about hunting and fishing requirements in Louisiana, click here.

