Hunters For The Hungry La. hosts '$100,000 Under 100 Days' campaign

Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana launched the “$100,000 To Raise Under 100 Days” campaign on September 23, 2024, in order to hit their goal of filling one million plates to help feed the hungry in Louisiana in the 2024/2025 deer hunting season.

Donors and potential sponsors are invited to donate directly to Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana (H4H) before the year ends, in order to help cover more processing fees from increasing donations of deer and hogs through the Freshly Harvested Game Program.

“Over 211,486 lbs were donated in our 2023/2024 season from the 2023 Clean Out Your Freezer Day, fish, hogs, deer, and other game,” says Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana. “This is our best year ever, equating to over 845,944 plates served across shelters and kitchens in Louisiana’s 5 Food Bank system. We want to keep the momentum going, but it takes more than food donations. Fiscal funds are necessary more than ever.”

The significant increase in donations of hog and deer from generous sportsmen is positive, but the rise also equals more processing fees for H4H since they cover the costs incurred from Partner Processors participating in the Freshly Harvested Game Program. Covering the costs benefits the sportsmen, making it more likely for them to donate their bounty and help feed the hungry, so H4H is in dire need of funds in order to not turn down any donated deer and/or hog.

To help feed the hungry in Louisiana, H4H invites everyone to contribute to the “$100,000 in under 100 days” campaign at www.h4hla.org/donate

For more information or questions about direct sponsorship, email julie@h4hla.org or visit https://www.h4hla.org/donate.