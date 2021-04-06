HUD to host virtual information sessions for Louisiana storm survivors

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will host a series of virtual informational sessions to provide information to individuals or families in Louisiana impacted by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.
The information sessions will replace in-person Disaster Recovery Resource Fairs.
“The storms that impacted Louisiana in 2020 were devastating for everyone – HUD assisted households and all residents of Louisiana,” said HUD Deputy Regional Administrator, Leslie Bradley. “In addition to all the usual challenges that natural disasters cause, difficulties were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important that we provide these educational resources to all residents.”
These virtual information sessions are a collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies, along with other community partners.
Some of the participating entities are: HUD, FEMA/ Department of Homeland Security, USDA and the SBA.
Additionally, HUD says that various offices from the State of Louisiana including the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), Louisiana Office of Community Development, Louisiana Housing Corporation, Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, Louisiana Office of Insurance and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Local non-profits and community partners such as Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Acadiana Legal Services and Louisiana Fair Housing will also be participating.
HUD says it will present on topics such as Multifamily & Single- Family Programs and Services and Public Housing Programs and Processes.
See the full information session list below to register:
Wed. April 14, 2021
FEMA Individual Assistance Programs and Services
6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z9KSfjMaRjq8Je-SrDKOzw
Thurs. April 15, 2021
LA Housing Corp. Approach to Disaster Recovery Efforts
10:00 am to 11:30 am
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BLqs5VlySH2pN_tDD3EcwA
USDA - Program & Services
10:00 am to 11:30 am
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ucNrC2I3T6CzSoZYpukLRg
HUD Multifamily & Single Family Programs and Services
3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aPN77RV7RuOc_1A4SeOPyw
Finding the right services for you - Health and Human Services
3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xTxfMn5GTvylBrpP-vN6uQ
Fri. April 16, 2021
Disaster Recovery and Resiliency- Assistance Available from SBA
6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rj8mS-xcTaaJWhgWOEUN9Q
Sat. April 17, 2021
Housing Rights and Resources After a Disaster
10:00 am to 11:30 am
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K3nrgsGkQOufPW-hs67myA
LA DOI: After the Storm
3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WY_iredmQ8qW5IuIFW249g
Wed. April 21, 2021
USDA - Program & Services
6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5ndONgraQgKuEkE6xyV5iQ
Housing Rights and Resources After a Disaster
6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-JLVYDKIRi6x__Q4EQEGoQ
Thurs. April 22, 2021
HUD Public Housing Programs and Process
10:00 am to 11:30 am
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4V8MDx3jQoyKVO6-9-P0eQ
LA Housing Corp. Approach to Disaster Recovery Efforts
10:00 am to 11:30 am
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vSzTTTaLQiWTfkTR-p0uUw
Fri. April 23, 2021
LA DOI: After the Storm
6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rZVXz3mAS1uf_dfMaVTc_g
Sat. April 24, 2021
FEMA Individual Assistance Programs & Services
10:00 am to 11:30 am
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IaQqu2vKQ1eVNy7eU7wNVQ
Finding the right services for you - Health and Human Services
3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nJzPhDyaRa2bokGN7_9cdg
Services Offered by the Calcasieu Parish Human Services Dept.
3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QtFX9-8cTCaYLWbJStDlXg
