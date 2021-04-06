HUD to host virtual information sessions for Louisiana storm survivors

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will host a series of virtual informational sessions to provide information to individuals or families in Louisiana impacted by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

The information sessions will replace in-person Disaster Recovery Resource Fairs.

“The storms that impacted Louisiana in 2020 were devastating for everyone – HUD assisted households and all residents of Louisiana,” said HUD Deputy Regional Administrator, Leslie Bradley. “In addition to all the usual challenges that natural disasters cause, difficulties were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important that we provide these educational resources to all residents.”

These virtual information sessions are a collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies, along with other community partners.

Some of the participating entities are: HUD, FEMA/ Department of Homeland Security, USDA and the SBA.

Additionally, HUD says that various offices from the State of Louisiana including the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), Louisiana Office of Community Development, Louisiana Housing Corporation, Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, Louisiana Office of Insurance and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Local non-profits and community partners such as Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Acadiana Legal Services and Louisiana Fair Housing will also be participating.

HUD says it will present on topics such as Multifamily & Single- Family Programs and Services and Public Housing Programs and Processes.

See the full information session list below to register:

Wed. April 14, 2021

FEMA Individual Assistance Programs and Services

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z9KSfjMaRjq8Je-SrDKOzw

Thurs. April 15, 2021

LA Housing Corp. Approach to Disaster Recovery Efforts

10:00 am to 11:30 am

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BLqs5VlySH2pN_tDD3EcwA

USDA - Program & Services

10:00 am to 11:30 am

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ucNrC2I3T6CzSoZYpukLRg

HUD Multifamily & Single Family Programs and Services

3:00 pm to 4:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aPN77RV7RuOc_1A4SeOPyw

Finding the right services for you - Health and Human Services

3:00 pm to 4:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xTxfMn5GTvylBrpP-vN6uQ

Fri. April 16, 2021

Disaster Recovery and Resiliency- Assistance Available from SBA

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rj8mS-xcTaaJWhgWOEUN9Q

Sat. April 17, 2021

Housing Rights and Resources After a Disaster

10:00 am to 11:30 am

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K3nrgsGkQOufPW-hs67myA

LA DOI: After the Storm

3:00 pm to 4:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WY_iredmQ8qW5IuIFW249g

Wed. April 21, 2021

USDA - Program & Services

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5ndONgraQgKuEkE6xyV5iQ

Housing Rights and Resources After a Disaster

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-JLVYDKIRi6x__Q4EQEGoQ

Thurs. April 22, 2021

HUD Public Housing Programs and Process

10:00 am to 11:30 am

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4V8MDx3jQoyKVO6-9-P0eQ

LA Housing Corp. Approach to Disaster Recovery Efforts

10:00 am to 11:30 am

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vSzTTTaLQiWTfkTR-p0uUw

Fri. April 23, 2021

LA DOI: After the Storm

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rZVXz3mAS1uf_dfMaVTc_g

Sat. April 24, 2021

FEMA Individual Assistance Programs & Services

10:00 am to 11:30 am

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IaQqu2vKQ1eVNy7eU7wNVQ

Finding the right services for you - Health and Human Services

3:00 pm to 4:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nJzPhDyaRa2bokGN7_9cdg

Services Offered by the Calcasieu Parish Human Services Dept.

3:00 pm to 4:30 pm

https://gohsep-la-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QtFX9-8cTCaYLWbJStDlXg

