Houma-Thibodaux Bishop has died

Bishop Mario Dorsonville of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has died.

In a Facebook post, Fr. Simon Peter Engurait, Vicar General of the Diocese, announced that Dorsonville had died Friday night from complications of recent health problems.

"My heart is broken as I make this news to you as this is not the kind of message any one of us would expect to receive. I am aware that you will have a lot of questions on your mind. I ask that you be patient with us as we begin to navigate through these uncertain moments. In the meantime, I ask that you keep him in your prayers," Engurait wrote.

Here's the post: