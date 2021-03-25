Houma Police search for suspect in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

The Houma Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

Police say that after an investigation involving the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was obtained for 23-year-old Davonta Verret on charges of 1st Degree Murder and 2-counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

They say the charges are a direct result of investigation surrounding the death of 8-year-old, Treyce Bryant, which occurred Monday,March 22.

The Houma Police Department says that after gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, investigators discovered that the 8-year-old child was an innocent victim caught in the middle of an ongoing feud between Verret and another man who was an occupant in the vehicle that was shot at. Events leading up to the feud is still under investigation.

Davonta Verret is considered armed and dangerous, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.

In an earlier release on the incident, police say a vehicle was following another vehicle in the 9100 block of Main Street and shooting at it. Shortly after that shooting a man and woman arrived at Chabert Hospital with a child that was suffering from gunshot wounds. That child, identified as Treyce Bryant died from her injuries.

