8-year-old girl killed in Houma shooting

TERREBONNE PARISH — An 8-year-old from Houma was killed Monday night in a shooting, police say.

The Houma Police Department says the 8-year-old girl died from her injuries resulting from a shooting which happened just before 8:30pm in the 9100 block of Main Street.

Police say a vehicle was following another vehicle and shooting at it. Shortly after that shooting a man and woman arrived at Chabert Hospital with a child that was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Houma Police say they interviewed witnesses who verified that a light-colored sedan, occupied by an unknown person was in fact following a dark colored compact car, occupied by the victims, and was shooting at them.

Houma Police learned after shots were fired, the victims drove directly to the hospital where the child died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

