HiRE website down following attempted malware attack

In a release issued by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, they announced that their HiRE website is currently down following an attempted malware attack.

The attack is said to have impacted as many as 40 other states as well as Washington D.C.

Geographic Solutions (GIS) operates the sites and discovered the attempted attack forcing the company to place state labor exchanges and unemployment claims systems offline.

LWC said the outage will not prevent eligible claimants from receiving unemployment insurance benefits.

Those who have filed weekly certifications prior to the outage that have yet to receive a payment will be issued a payment once the website is back online said LWC officials.

Officials suggest using the automated phone system to file unemployment benefit claims at 1-866-783-5567 and selecting "Option 2".

LWC will provide updates on the restoration of the website once they become available.