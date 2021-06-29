Higgins to join Trump, Texas governor at border

When former President Donald Trump meets Texas officials at the border tomorrow, a Louisiana Congressman will be there.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that he would be joining Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the border on June 30. Trump made the announcement via the emails he sends out, now that he has been banned from social media platforms.

"I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021," Trump wrote. "The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone."

Yesterday, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., tweeted that he will be joining the former president for the event.

"I’ll be joining President Trump at the border in McAllen, TX this week to discuss strategic plans for restoring order and protecting America’s sovereignty through solid law enforcement," Higgins tweeted.

